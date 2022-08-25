Star Citizen answers players’ burning lore questions and outlines recent roadmap updates

What are the people of the Nyx system like? Are there any ancient buildings from the time of the Imperators? Are there older ships still in active service? These are just a few of the lore questions players asked of Star Citizen, and the devs have put together some answers in a new Loremakers post that provides more story-related information on these matters, as well as what the medical professional’s life is like, the age of the Paladin helmet, and logo symbolism. For lorehounds of the ‘Verse, the link above has a lot of food.

As for the game’s development, last week saw the roadmap roundup go live, which calls attention to a new pistol being worked on, an overhaul of the classic race mode in Arena Commander that should be ready for alpha 3.19, and updates being made to aerodynamic control surfaces on certain ships to make maneuvering in atmosphere easier. The progress tracker provides some of the current team timelines, while the release view tentatively sets 3.19’s launch for the fourth quarter of this year.