Fractured Online’s latest patches stabilize the game, squash bugs, and close up a duping exploit

Now that Fractured Online has hit the seas of early access, it’s time for the inevitable bug patching and stability improving updates that invariably arrive shortly after an MMORPG goes live. Two such patches went out this past Sunday and today, both of which attack various early problems with the sandbox.

Sunday’s patch was about stabilization, fixing failures related to global chat, creating guilds or parties, harbors, and citizen registration in player-built locations. As for today’s patch, that manages to squash some bugs for respecs, the Terra marketplace, and crop fields in Terra. Today’s update further closed an item duplication exploit; those who were found taking advantage of the duping have had their accounts suspended and all gold earned from the matter has been removed from the game’s economy.