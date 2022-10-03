Tower of Fantasy confirms an October 20 release date for its Vera update, announces rise in iOS purchase prices

Tower of Fantasy has been more than eager to tell players about the upcoming Vera update, primarily through the vehicle of preview videos, and while these have certainly been fun to watch, they haven’t really answered the question of when the content is arriving. We now have a definitive answer: The Vera update will arrive on Thursday, October 20th.

Readers will recall that this update will open up the titular region’s desert and the neon-dressed futuristic city of Mirroria, as well as new quests, new monsters, new weapons, and new raids. Fans who are eager to get an advance look at all the update is bringing are invited to tune in to a livestream on Thursday, October 13th, which promises exclusive content, new announcements, and free goodies for those watch. Before then, there’s a fresh trailer waiting below the break.



In other (and far less fun) TOF news, the game has confirmed that purchase prices on iOS are rising on Wednesday, October 5th, as a result of Apple’s price hike in several different countries. And yes, this does mean that iOS players in our part of the globe are also affected.

“Due to the fact that TOF is a multi-country and multi-platform game with the same version and the price of items cannot be adjusted individually to countries that are affected by Apple’s policy change, the purchase price of in-game items for all iOS players will be changed according to Apple’s policy changes,” the announcement explains. Players on Android devices and PC will not be affected by this price change.