World of Warcraft takes a tour through draconic histories when Legacies premieres on October 25

The last three World of Warcraft expansions have all gotten voice-acted animated trailers ahead of their releases, so you probably expected something similar for Dragonflight. And you would be right to do so, as the new series Legacies will premiere on October 25th, the day when the first portion of the expansion pre-patch goes live. If you were worried you might not get enough dragon content over the next few weeks, consider your worries thoroughly expunged.

Legacies will feature a tour of draconic history courtesy of the time-keeper Nozdormu, the aspect of the Bronze Dragonflight and a student of the flights’ history and future. It should give both a clearer picture of what to expect from the expansion’s story as well as teasing future lore reveals. For now, you can watch the trailer just below, but next week you’ll have more interesting material to chew on.