Nexon shares several teaser trailers and gameplay vids for new MMOs ahead of its arrival to G-Star 2022

The Korean games industry is spooling up for next week’s G-Star showcase, and among the studios ready to fire off all sorts of hype is Nexon, which rolled out a whole bunch of videos yesterday to show off the shiny games it’s bringing to the event.
- First off is a trailer for Mabinogi Mobile, which will have a demo version available on the show floor.The trailer is very light on details but the associated blurb promises “new story, emotion, and thrilling battles unique to Mabinogi Mobile.“
- The First Descendant naturally got its own trailer; readers will recall that this co-op shooter is headed for a global release, with its most recent open beta taking place on Steam last month.
- The Dungeon Fighter Online franchise got a couple of new videos: Dungeon and Fighter: Overkill, the “parallel universe” MMO that we’ve been covering since 2019, showed off some fresh gameplay; and a new “console action RPG” called Arad Chronicle: Kazan, which is set 800 years before the events of the original DFO, got a teaser trailer.
- Durango Wild Lands, the mobile survival MMO that Nexon shuttered in 2019, is apparently coming back as Project DX, an MMORPG with “unique game characteristics along with the original dinosaur and survival elements.”
- Finally, a cinematic teaser was shown for an upcoming game called Night Walker, a self-described “MORPG” from some of the core devs of DFO.
In addition, Nexon shared trailers for a new MMORTS called Godsome: Clash of Gods, a cinematic for the global pre-registration of Kartrider: Drift as it heads to PC and mobile devices on January 11th, and a gameplay video for the early access multiplayer title Dave the Diver. All of the trailers can be found on their own YouTube playlist.
