Nexon shares several teaser trailers and gameplay vids for new MMOs ahead of its arrival to G-Star 2022

The Korean games industry is spooling up for next week’s G-Star showcase, and among the studios ready to fire off all sorts of hype is Nexon, which rolled out a whole bunch of videos yesterday to show off the shiny games it’s bringing to the event.



In addition, Nexon shared trailers for a new MMORTS called Godsome: Clash of Gods, a cinematic for the global pre-registration of Kartrider: Drift as it heads to PC and mobile devices on January 11th, and a gameplay video for the early access multiplayer title Dave the Diver. All of the trailers can be found on their own YouTube playlist.