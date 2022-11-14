Star Citizen deep-dives alpha 3.18’s racing features and courses

Last week, the devs of Star Citizen used half of its weekly Inside Star Citizen video digest to talk about a couple of the six spaceship racetracks that are coming to alpha 3.18. That feature is the central focus of Star Citizen Live this week, with several devs elaborating on other tracks and racing features that are landing with the new build.

The devs further talked about how they’re making racing a part of normal gameplay, including a racing-specific mission players can take up after they’ve earned some reputation, an entry fee that players will have to post before the race, and some potential space bucks that can be earned for placing well. There will also be a checkpoint system along the course to ensure things are clear and fair. As for why CIG is adding racetracks for spaceships instead of working on anything else, it was explained that making these courses was good training for new devs and that racing is just a fun activity to add.

Over the course of the stream the devs shared b-roll footage of some of the racetracks being put together, including a new dev-made course on Daymar, the player-crafted course at Area 18, and a race course around the floating platforms of Orison.

Longtime MMORPG gamers will know that Star Citizen was originally Kickstarted for over $2M back in 2012 with a planned launch for 2014. As of 2022, it still lingers in an incomplete but playable alpha, having raised over $500M from gamers over years of continuing crowdfunding and sales of in-game ships and other assets. It is currently the highest-crowdfunded video game ever and has endured both indefatigable loyalty from advocates and immense skepticism from critics. A co-developed single-player title, Squadron 42, has also been repeatedly delayed.
