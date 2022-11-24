Path of Exile details the changes coming to Eldritch Altars in Forbidden Sanctum

Those of you who had relied upon Eldritch Altars for maps in Path of Exile will have to deal with the fact that when the next major update arrives, they will no longer be available. On the plus side, those of you who never wanted a map from Eldritch Altars will be overjoyed by this change. There are some pretty significant balance changes for the feature, with a slight decrease to the overall rewards offered as well as a narrower range of potential rewards along the way.

Advertisement