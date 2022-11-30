Blizzard addresses World of Warcraft Dragonflight bugs and raid release timing

Now that World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is out in the wild, it might be helpful for players to have a collated pile of informational links in one easy-to-handle location. That’s just what Blizzard has provided on its forums, with various links, informational sources, and other details into one forum post.

The studio has organized returning player guides, an earlier survival guide video, patch notes, and other informational links, and further puts the known issues section front and center so players can keep abreast of those early expack launch woes like a quest completion issue, no credit for certain glyphs, client stuttering, and lost UI saves. The post also has several targeted help articles for fixing crashes, latency, and patching problems.

Blizzard also confirms the launch timing for Dragonflight’s raids. Specifically, Normal, Heroic, and Mythic Vault of the Incarnates opens on the week of December 12th; the raid finder for Vault’s wing one opens the week of December 19th; wing two opens January 2nd; and wing three opens January 16th. For those who want their fingers on the pulse of everything Dragonflight, there’s now a forum post for that.

Activision-Blizzard is considered a controversial gaming company owing to a long string of scandals over the last few years, including the Blitzchung boycott, mass layoffs, labor disputes, and executive pay fiasco. In 2021, the company was sued by California for fostering a work environment rife with sexual harassment and discrimination, the disastrous corporate response to which compounded Blizzard’s ongoing pipeline issues and the widespread perception that its online games are in decline. Multiple state and federal agencies are investigating the company as employees unionize and call for Bobby Kotick’s resignation. As of 2022, the company is being acquired by no less than Microsoft.
