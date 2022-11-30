EVE Online details the changes for hangars in the most recent update

Eliot Lefebvre
Hanging around.

What kind of video game about cool spaceships doesn’t have cool hangar shots? One held together with spit and baling wire, which does describe at least some portions of EVE Online to this day. But the most recent update has added a whole lot of much more dynamic, cinematic, and enjoyable hangar interactions for your ships, and a new development diary shows off exactly what led to these changes and how they alter the fundamental interactions of the game.

The diary goes into depth explaining how having a different depth of field leads directly to a more cinematic feel, and the capital ship hangars are bespoke looks with camera angles dedicated to making these huge ships look their absolute best. Even if you don’t play the game, you can appreciate the look of the grand science fiction ships throughout the development diary, and if you do play you can look forward to little features like doing a barrel roll while docking in the December update. Pretty nice.

