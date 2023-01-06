Final Fantasy XIV posts its preliminary patch notes for Gods Revel, Lands Tremble

The date has almost arrived for Final Fantasy XIV’s first major patch of the year, and that means it’s time for the traditional preliminary patch notes for patch 6.3! And, as you would expect if you know this tradition, you will want to set aside a fair chunk of time to read through them all because there are a lot of changes and improvements across the board here. That’s just how things are in FFXIV, and we’ve all had nearly a decade now to get used to it.

In addition to the big features like the new dungeon, alliance raid, and trials, the patch notes include a variety of improvements and fixes like the addition of casting glamours direct from retainer interfaces and a number of items no longer restricted by gender. It’s also important to note that some things are not listed in this particular set of patch notes, including a full rundown of the new items being added or any mechanical and/or balance changes arriving for jobs with the full patch notes. Check out the whole of the preliminary notes right here.