War of Dragnorox talks UE5 upgrade, monetization, and ‘dangerous’ and ‘highly intellectual’ combat

Back in December 2021, we reported on War of Dragnorox, a developing sandbox MMORPG from Triune Studios that hung its hat on having “dynamic warfare” and events that in-game GMs would kick off, while also leaning in on “hardcore” genre mechanics like corpse runs, punishing death penalties, and a focus on group and guild content.

We’ve decided to circle back around and check in on WOD’s development, which has been marked by regular monthly update posts. Some of the highlights of these updates include a full class list including the forest-powered Chloromancer, an upgrade to Unreal Engine 5, the creation of “thousands of items,” and a new combat system that calls itself “dangerous” and “highly intellectual,” with the requirement of strong keyboard and mouse skills and fights that are “long, complicated, fast paced, and very rewarding.”



The game’s FAQ page is also full of new information, confirming WOD will have a box price and a subscription while also crowing about being 100% privately funded and noting that it will launch with 19 endgame raids because “you neckbeards will max level in like 15 minutes after launch.”

In terms of this month’s update post, it points out an upcoming eight-part video series that will outline much of the game’s mechanics, with gameplay demos, looks at the world, and an overview of the GM role and how it impacts gameplay being promised. These video previews are targeted to go live in the next three to four months.

As for the game’s next step in terms of testing, that’s yet to be pinned down as testing is still involving smaller private groups. That said, the devs promise they are pushing hard to a point when WOD can open its doors to a wider testing public. In the meantime, we’ve got UE5 video footage and prototype video of the mushroom-wielding skill tree of the Chloromancer below.