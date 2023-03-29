Star Citizen aims to have alpha 3.18.1 released to the Persistent Universe this week

We’re back once again with another temperature check of Star Citizen’s alpha 3.18, an update that has put the spaceship sandbox in a state of partial outage for nearly three weeks. The status page was updated earlier this week with yet another bit of news regarding where things stand.

CIG notes that some hotfixes were deployed over the weekend to the live environment, which should address the error 30009 and infinite loading problems that players have been experiencing. It also details what was causing the issues in question, explaining that characters were either incorrectly unflagged or were “owned by the universe when aboard another player’s ship that was insurance claimed.”

Meanwhile, work on alpha 3.18.1 continues, with a rough projection of the patch going live to the PU sometime this week; the patch should further handle connection problems, stability issues, and bugs like a seat bug. The game’s regular event calendar thanks players for testing 3.18.1 in the PTU this past weekend and additionally promises to release the patch as soon as possible.

Longtime MMORPG gamers will know that Star Citizen was originally Kickstarted for over $2M back in 2012 with a planned launch for 2014. As of 2022, it still lingers in an incomplete but playable alpha, having raised over $500M from gamers over years of continuing crowdfunding and sales of in-game ships and other assets. It is currently the highest-crowdfunded video game ever and has endured both indefatigable loyalty from advocates and immense skepticism from critics. A co-developed single-player title, Squadron 42, has also been repeatedly delayed.
