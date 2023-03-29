Elder Scrolls Online’s Scribes of Fate hits console as Chip Theory’s TES boardgame opens crowdfunding

Console fans are finally getting a taste of Elder Scrolls Online’s Scribes of Fate DLC after watching PC fans play it a few weeks, as the DLC and its associated update 37 are now both live on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles.

Scribes of Fate, of course, features a pair of four-person dungeons – Bal Sunnar and Scrivener’s Hall – which tie in to this year’s overarching Shadow Over Morrowind plotline and lead in to the spring campaign launch of Necrom. The update 37 base-game patch adds screen narration accessibility, the hide shoulders cosmetic tool, and multiple quality-of-life improvements for housing-focused players, “including new filters for the editor’s placement and retrieval tabs, the ability to reset training dummies, and the ability to see a full list of furnishings when shopping both furnished and unfurnished homes.”

In other Elder Scrolls news, if you’re a boardgame and franchise fan, heads-up: Chip Theory Games’ The Elder Scrolls: Betrayal of the Second Era, first announced back in 2021, opens crowdfunding on GameFound today. The studio seeks $75,000 to finish its “an epic 1-4 player cooperative adventure spanning the entire world of Tamriel.” The only downside is it’s not cheap; the basegame pledge is $195.00, with additional addons (like an expansion and art book) available on the side.