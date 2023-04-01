April Fools’ Day events in the MMO world, 2023 edition

April Fools’ Day has a weird feel this year, being on a weekend, but it’s here all the same. It’s tradition for MMO devs to prank their players and worlds, and by Bristlebane, we’re going to chronicle the chaos, even on a Saturday. Here are some of the best ones we’ve found in our searching today… so far!

EVE Online warns players about “huffing” “Fullerite C0-P1UM.”

Effective immediately – exploit notification regarding the use of gas harvesters on ship wrecks#Tweetfleet #EVEOnline https://t.co/nJ1jUuWddS — EVE Online (@EveOnline) April 1, 2023

Elder Scrolls Online is teasing a new companion: everyone’s favorite Orc quest-giver, Stuga! (The lawyer note at the end kinda spoils it, guys!)

Do you know how long she's been looking for you?

Read more: 👉 https://t.co/Gbcp4pZUDl pic.twitter.com/lAwDSvj6Wf — The Elder Scrolls Online (@TESOnline) April 1, 2023

Lord of the Rings Online – Two words: Chicken run!

Now through April 1st (3:00am Eastern on the 2nd) take part in a very special Chicken Run inside of the game! Become an April Observer and earn the title "Fool"! Check your in-game mail before the event ends. #LOTRO pic.twitter.com/ZIj9MeHMX5 — LOTRO (@lotro) March 31, 2023

Final Fantasy XI – There are new events, delivery tasks, a new Archduke of Jeuno, new “mounts,” and more! Get your “nice skillchain bro” macros ready!

Pantheon is porting to the N64!

Due to overwhelming requests, we’ve decided to port #PantheonMMO to the platform our community references the most, the N64! 🕹️ Marvel at our upcoming physical copies, soon in stores near you! 🎉#MMORPG | #IndieGame | #Gaming pic.twitter.com/ivBo0SkeS5 — Pantheon: Rise of the Fallen (@PantheonMMO) April 1, 2023

Among Us – There’s a new horse wrangling mode, and you’re a horse.

Conan Exiles’s Funcom introduces its new Conan game, “We are happy to announce a new project: Oh My Gods: I Was Banished to the Exiled Lands and Now I Have to Date One of the Gods – A Conan Love Story!”

You've survived, built, and dominated your way through the Exiled Lands. But have you…loved? Conquer the hearts of the Gods in our new title: Oh, My Gods! ❤️ 😍 👉 https://t.co/8CCdDN6oDR pic.twitter.com/9R0IM5q2Jt — Conan Exiles (@ConanExiles) April 1, 2023

Raph Koster’s Playable Worlds is trolling us with cake.

Playable Worlds reveals our first crafting recipe.https://t.co/93grUvujYY pic.twitter.com/yID7xahRaL — Playable Worlds (@PlayableWorlds) April 1, 2023

Lost Ark – looks like a Spongebob reference!

SWG’s Empire in Flames rogue server added a new world boss… ahem.

New world boss dropped today on EiF! Players have already been fighting him at Theed… pic.twitter.com/9ehwYi9jiy — Empire in Flames (@EmpireInFlames) April 1, 2023

War Thunder is here to PUMP you UP.

🏋 Time to hit the gym! We're starting a new crew customization system. You'll soon be able to send your favorite crew members to workout, and will get titles, decals and decorations dedicated to sports & wrestling in the process.

👉 https://t.co/u2tHbKKTmt pic.twitter.com/C3r3UwFZ88 — War Thunder (@WarThunder) April 1, 2023

Something tells me this is not a real tank in World of Tanks!

The agility of the ELC EVEN 90 meets the toughness of the Maus 💪 What do you think about the new Premium French Heavy Tank ELC OVER 9000, Commanders? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/CP1ESYhksD — World of Tanks (@worldoftanks) April 1, 2023

PUBG has introduced Bizarre Battle Royale, “a wild mode where players battle amidst giant monstrous chickens and zombies using special abilities.”

Dual Universe introduced “Boxels,” the “voxel revolution you’ve been waiting for!”

Introducing Boxels: The voxel revolution you've been waiting for! 📦 Experience Boxel-perfect detail and limitless creativity like never before in #DualUniverse. Prepare for new, mind-blowing 3D worlds.🚀 Stay tuned, Noveans! #Boxels #NextGenVoxelshttps://t.co/3fE05XpCgY pic.twitter.com/ajvM3mdshD — Dual Universe (@dualuniverse) April 1, 2023

Wurm Online turned everyone’s houses into rugs. Hope you didn’t need those!

Yesterday not only did #WurmOnline change the flavour text for skillups – but I logged in and .. my horses are all flying rugs! Hilarious! I'm so here for these types of pranks :) pic.twitter.com/lP5K9NlO7N — Stargrace (@Stargrace) April 1, 2023

Profane launched a new invisibility skill – so invisible, you can’t see it!

Introducing our latest development: the ultimate, game-changing, mind-blowing, revolutionary…invisibility skill! Our dedicated team of developers has been working tirelessly to bring you this groundbreaking new feature that will take your gameplay to the next level… pic.twitter.com/FerIz3ZICA — Profane MMORPG (@ProfaneMMO) April 1, 2023

Wakfu adds a ridiculous outfit.

🍔 Show your crunchy and juicy side to the world with the Burger, Lettuce, and Tomato Costume!

🔗 https://t.co/zj2N1uMeui pic.twitter.com/1z6lgya49z — WAKFU EN (@WAKFU_EN) April 1, 2023

League of Legends has multiple pranks running, including poro stampedes, stabby crabbies, and minions with wacky hats – skill the minions to stack their hats!

A few more events we’ve already covered…

And a quick run-down of past years’ shenanigans if you’re feeling nostalgic:

We’ll be updating with more as we spy them today! If you notice anything we didn’t catch – totally possible since it’s the weekend – post them in the comments!

