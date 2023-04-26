World of Warcraft’s Ion Hazzikostas discusses Mythic+ keystones, reputation, and communication

After today’s surprise unpleasantness with the latest Activision-Blizzard financial report, it might be a touch surprising to see World of Warcraft’s game director Ion Hazzikostas running a friendly Q&A with handpicked influencers and fan creators. But it happened, and Wowhead has a summary of the interview available now. Hazzikostas stresses to the group that Blizzard has been trying to focus on being more communicative and show players how much the team loves the game, although they know that they won’t get it right all of the time.

Hazzikostas also discusses mechanical issues like allowing players to reroll Mythic+ keystones moving into the 20+ range, since those levels are being challenged for prestige rather than gear upgrades. He also mentions how the team didn’t want new players reaching the level cap on or near the patch release to feel that they had to grind through existing renown ranks at high speed just to access new patch content. Check out the full recap right here for all the granular details.