Hearthstone’s Battlegrounds Season 4 gets new hero, new minions, and keyword adjustments May 9

Hearthstone’s Battlegrounds mode is moving forward with its fourth season, and it’s introducing some more of the Festival of Legends expansion’s flavor, with some new minions, a new hero card, and tweaks to existing keywords.

The new cards coming in Season 4 include the Rock Master Voone hero card, which has a hero power that automatically duplicates the left-most card in a player’s hand at the end of every turn, and new minions that apply “upbeat” effects that engage every few turns so long as they remain in play. On the subject of minion cards, many of them are getting adjusted, three minions are making a return.

In addition to new cards for the mode, Season 4 will change a pair of the game’s existing keywords: Poisonous is changing to Venemous and now destroys the first minion it deals damage to, while Mega-Windfury is being removed completely. The new season will also bring on a refresh of the battle pass track along, while future updates promise more minion types, dev talks, and other updates. It’s all coming next week, but players can get a look ahead at the new season now.