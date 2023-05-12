Star Citizen Live talks up a new ship manufacturer and alpha 3.20’s new derelict settlements

Once again, Star Citizen is using its regular weekly video digest to peer farther into the horizon before alpha 3.19 and alpha 3.20 even get release windows. Specifically, this latest episode showcases alpha 3.20’s upcoming derelict settlements, which will be more numerous and widespread by all accounts.

According to one of the devs at CIG, the team putting together these POIs has been building up a large library of assets and buildings to make crafting settlements quicker, resulting in a total of about 15 new locations that have been built since. These new locations are found around multiple planets and come in a variety of sizes, from small personal retreats to larger fortified villages. These new settlements also open up new gameplay potential, from king of the hill or defense-style missions to simple pastoral or social activities like farming or hanging out at a bar.

The second half of the video looks into the much closer future of next week’s Invictus Launch Week event, which will be the place where MISC’s new performance brand Mirai will make its official debut. This brand effectively will be associated with some of MISC’s more distinct ships, like its racers or those that blend human and Xi’an technology, as well as some more militaristic offerings. More information is promised during the Invictus event, but followers can get some early details in the video below.

