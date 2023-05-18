Final Fantasy XIV previews more of The Dark Throne ahead of its arrival next Tuesday

Do you want to turn your Island Sanctuary in Final Fantasy XIV into an open-air farmer’s market? What about a seaside resort? Maybe even a textile factory? Patch 6.4, The Dark Throne, will release on May 23rd and will allow players to put furnishings on their property, and the latest batch of previews on the special site show off just what you can do with this new option. Hooray for decoration!

Of course, there’s more to this patch than just mastering the art of arranging furniture. There are also a variety of new outfits you can pursue, like new crafted gear and new Pandæmonium gear so you can have that drip as you lounge around your perfectly decorated island. Also we guess there are some horrifying threats along the way and the promise of Hildibrand and his low-polygon copy Brandihild returning to solve a mystery… in a way. Check out the special site for the previews and the latest preview screens just below.