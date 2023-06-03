Jack Emmert confirms that NetEase’s Warhammer 40,000 MMO is being built in Unreal Engine 5

Hopefully you didn’t miss the fascinating announcement last month that Jack Emmert’s new Austin-based, NetEase-owned game studio is working on a Warhammer 40,000 MMO of some sort. And while Emmert and his team are being very tight-lipped about the specifics of the title itself, a new interview at WCCFTech does pry a few interesting tidbits from this former City of Heroes and DC Universe Online lead.

Emmert said that the studio is “still very early in the process” and “in the investigation phase” of hiring and shaping a team for the project, which will be built in Unreal Engine 5 (the game, not the team). He said that he wanted to work with the Warhammer IP thanks to being a miniature tabletop gamer for quite some time.

Speaking of “generalities” of the project, Emmert said that the team wants to introduce the rich lore of the IP to a population that’s largely ignorant of its backstory. Emmert also highlighted accessibility, escapism, and fluid combat as standard design goals for his MMORPGs.

“Another area of focus that is related to that is accessibility, making sure that anybody can sit down and play,” he said. “That’s been a consistent theme through much of my career, trying — sometimes poorly — to make sure that I’m allowing the game to be enjoyed by the greatest number of people.”