Make My MMO: In for a penny, in for a pound with Star Citizen

Welcome to another blast of MMO crowdfunding news from the last few weeks! Star Citizen has made headlines lately thanks to the fact that Cloud Imperium had silently pulled SC’s sister game, Squadron 42, from sale. This week, a CIG staffer finally admitted it pulled the game to institute price hikes on both it and Star Citizen’s ships, which didn’t go over all that well with a fanbase already angry over the ongoing alpha. Clearly, the company thinks sunk cost will resonate with fans still waiting on the game after 10 years. Unfortunately for gamers, it’s probably right.

Meanwhile, Ashes of Creation previewed alpha two combat, we checked in on the remains of Legends of Aria, Zenith rolled out another patch to Skyward Summit, and Pantheon finally threw open the gates of its formerly private Discord. Plus, we ended up in the news ourselves when we caught a Kickstarter MMO using a fake review purportedly penned by us. The studio maintains it was an accident.

Read on for more on what’s been up with MMO crowdfunding over the last few weeks, plus our roundup of all the crowdfunded MMOs we’re following!

