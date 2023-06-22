Claws of Veeshan joins EverQuest’s free expansion roster

To the patient gamer who waits long enough, most everything becomes free. It’s a hard but thrifty strategy for the budget-minded among us, and for those who held off on purchasing EverQuest’s 27th expansion, it’s now paid off in spades.

Daybreak announced that Claws of Veeshan is now rolled into the roster of free expansions available for all EverQuest gamers. The expansion, which came out in late 2020, added six icy zones, more raids, new spells, AAs, more collections, and even more inventory in the form of a “dragon’s hoard.”

On top of the expansion giveaway, EverQuest also introduced a new raid banner to give guilds the ability to blast through older expansion dungeons: “With it, you’ll become even more powerful and able to take on tougher encounters with a bit more ease and swiftness. Once you and your guildmates are assembled and the superior standard option is selected, plant it and see increases to various attributes and stats.”