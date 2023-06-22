World of Warcraft previews its time rift antics for patch 10.1.5

By
Eliot Lefebvre
-
    
0
Love lift us up where we belong~

Good news, World of Warcraft time warriors extraordinaire: With the upcoming patch 10.1.5, you will not be going back in time. You will, instead, be visiting alternate timelines! So it’s more like Chrono Cross than Chrono Trigger. Mostly because of the parallel timelines, but maybe also because the plot will make zero sense and will end with you fighting your evil time-traveling father-clone in a cat-man’s body. It wouldn’t be the worst story twist the game has had, we did go through Shadowlands. Anyhow, you can get up to speed on the whole thing with the official previews.

The short version? You pop into parallel versions of Azeroth that remind you of the good ol’ days before the dark times, represent other possible futures, invite you take on tasks, and allow you to earn a new sort of currency that you can trade for cosmetics and gear. Wowhead already has information on what you can purchase in exchange for Paracausal Fragments, so if you need additional motivation for exploring the Murloc Timeline, there you go.

Source: Official Site, Wowhead
Activision-Blizzard is considered a controversial gaming company owing to a long string of scandals, including the Blitzchung boycott, mass layoffs, labor disputes, pay disparities, sexual harassment and discrimination lawsuits, federal settlements, executive misconduct, pipeline issues, messy financials, declining titles, failed partnerships, widespread illegal unionbusting, disastrous management, brain drain, bungled OW2 PvE, WoW Classic RMT, and the still-astonishing revelation that the CEO threatened to have his assistant murdered. As of 2023, the company is (theoretically) being acquired by Microsoft.
Advertisement
Previous articleVague Patch Notes: Examining the MMO tiers, from the Big Five to maintenance mode

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
0 Comments
Inline Feedback
View all comments