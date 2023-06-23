Betawatch: Palia promises a Switch launch this year in addition to a PC launch

If you are one of those people still posting cringe-worthy chatter about how you are above petty concerns such as console gaming (perhaps with an implied patronizing sneer), this hasn’t been a stellar week for you anyway and indeed has been made somewhat worse with the promise that Palia will be available free-to-play on Nintendo Switch during the holiday season. Yes, some people were very upset about this before the developers made it clear that this is in addition to the PC version, not replacing it, and that both versions will get the same development and support.

Meanwhile, the upcoming ARC Raiders PvPvE extraction shooter (wow, there’s a genre name I fully expect to be sick of typing or hearing about five minutes from now) is entering closed beta on June 29th. Mark your calendar! Or don’t, I’m not your dad. But if you want to fight against waves of stuff leading to extraction, it might be a good idea.

And now I have a console video game to go play because I’m enjoying it. It involves a dog. You can let us all know what video games you’re playing in testing down below, though, or you can let us know if we missed something important like a game slipping into another test phase while escaping our notice.

We consider an MMO to be in open testing if it features free, public signups and will server wipe prior to launch. An MMO is marked in closed testing if it’s running a private test phase that cannot freely be accessed by the general public; it’s often under NDA as well. Early access and crowdfunded MMOs whose tests we deem legitimate will be included. So-called “open beta” soft-launch MMOs with cash shops, no sign of launch in the west, or limited interest for our readers will not be listed, nor will games that are NFT/blockchain scams; we also do not list expansions, with occasional exceptions. Finally, we’ll mark games “malingering” if they’ve been in a certain tier of development for a long time with no clear path to launch.

Open testing

Closed testing

Paid access

Legit MMORPG

Multiplayer

The Adventurer’s Domain Online: Early access

Aero Tales Online: Early access

Age of Water: Paid closed beta

Anvil Empires: Intermittent alpha

Arcane Waters: Early access

Arcfall: Pre-alpha

ARK 2: Closed testing

Ashes of Creation: Alpha two in planning

Ashfall: Closed testing

Battlebit: Early access

Bellatores: Closed testing

Bitcraft: Closed alpha incoming

Blue Protocol: Launching worldwide in 2024

Book of Travels: Early access

Camelot Unchained: Closed beta

Chronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again

Chrono Odyssey: Closed testing

Cinderstone Online: Closed beta

City of Titans: Alpha

Coreborn: Nations of the Ultracore: Alpha, open test during Steam Next Fest

Corepunk: Closed alpha

Craftopia: Early access

The Crew Motorfest: Closed testing

Dark and Light: Early access (abandoned?)

Darkbind: Closed beta (probably abandoned?)

Dawnlands: Closed beta on June 24th

The Day Before: Closed alpha (delay drama)

The Division Heartland: Closed testing begins on June 27th

Dreamworld: Pre-alpha

Dune Awakening: Closed testing

ECO: Early access

Eleven: Closed alpha

Enlisted: Beta

Evercore Heroes: Paid testing

Fae Farm: Closed testing (delayed)

Fractured Online: Paid beta access

Fractured Veil: Back in closed development

Frozen Flame: Early access

Genfanad: Alpha

Ilysia: Alpha two

Inferna: Early access

Kurtzpel: Closed beta

Last Oasis: Early access (abandoned?)

Lost Skies: Closed testing

Monster Hunter Now: Closed beta

Monsters & Memories: Intermittent pre-alpha

Mortal Exodus: Closed testing

Multiverse: Returned to closed testing

Nightingale: Meep

Noah’s Heart: Beta

Odd Giants: Alpha

Outlaws of the Old West: Early access

Palia: Closed alpha

Pantheon: Intermittent backer alpha

Past Fate: Closed alpha

Path of Exile 2: Beta soon, announcement expected July 28th

Pax Dei: Closed alpha

Perfect New World: Closed beta

Pow Vista: Open beta (mobile)

Project F4E: Closed testing

Project Genom: Closed alpha (servers offline, abandoned?)

Project Gorgon: Early access beta

Prosperous Universe: Early access

Reign of Guilds: Intermittent open beta

SamuTale: Closed alpha

Seed: Alpha (drama, crypto link and weird comms blockout?)

Shadow’s Kiss: Early access (but read this first)

Ship of Heroes: Beta testing

Skull and Bones: Closed alpha

Spellcraft: Alpha

Star Citizen: Backer alpha

Starbase: Early access open alpha

Tarisland: Beta

Throne & Liberty: Korean closed beta

Valheim: Early access

V Rising: Early access

Valiance Online: Closed beta

The Wagadu Chronicles: Alpha two

Warcraft Arclight Rumble: Closed alpha

Waven: Open alpha, part of Steam Next Fest

Wayfinder: Closed beta

We welcome additions and corrections to this list; send your info our way via tips!

