Betawatch: Tarisland is shocked to discover people like PvP

So Tarisland ran a poll for its players, and it turns out that people like PvP! And crafting! And gathering! And they don’t like genderlocking! And in response to all that, the developers are promising to maybe do something about that if they can find the time for it. But you probably shouldn’t hold your breath for it.

You also needn’t hold your breath for Ilysia entering opening testing because that’s already underway as of yesterday. And also Path of Exile 2 is set to hit closed beta next June. That’s it. That’s the story.

I would be lying if I didn’t say my current fixation was not directed at something not on this list, but that doesn’t mean I’m not happy to see the stuff on our list down below. And oh me oh my, is there ever a list down there! You can check it out down below, and you can also let us know if there’s anything we missed along the way.

We consider an MMO to be in open testing if it features free, public signups and will server wipe prior to launch. An MMO is marked in closed testing if it’s running a private test phase that cannot freely be accessed by the general public; it’s often under NDA as well. Early access and crowdfunded MMOs whose tests we deem legitimate will be included. So-called “open beta” soft-launch MMOs with cash shops, no sign of launch in the west, or limited interest for our readers will not be listed, nor will games that are NFT/blockchain scams; we also do not list expansions, with occasional exceptions. Finally, we’ll mark games “malingering” if they’ve been in a certain tier of development for a long time with no clear path to launch.

Open testing

Closed testing

Paid access

Legit MMORPG

Multiplayer

The Adventurer’s Domain Online: Early access

Aero Tales Online: Early access

Age of Water: Paid closed beta

Anvil Empires: Intermittent alpha

Arcane Waters: Early access

Arcfall: Pre-alpha

ARK 2: Closed testing

Ashes of Creation: Alpha two in planning

Ashfall: Closed testing

Battlebit: Early access

Bellatores: Closed testing

Bitcraft: Closed alpha incoming

Blue Protocol: Launching worldwide in 2024

Book of Travels: Early access

Camelot Unchained: Closed beta

Chronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again

Chrono Odyssey: Closed testing

Cinderstone Online: Closed beta

City of Titans: Alpha

Coreborn: Nations of the Ultracore: Early access

Corepunk: Closed alpha

Craftopia: Early access

The Crew Motorfest: Closed testing

Dark and Light: Early access (abandoned?)

Darkbind: Closed beta (probably abandoned?)

Dawnlands: Closed beta on June 24th

The Day Before: Closed alpha (delay drama)

The Division Heartland: Closed testing begins on June 27th

Dreamworld: Pre-alpha

Dune Awakening: Closed testing

ECO: Early access

Eleven: Closed alpha

Enlisted: Beta

Evercore Heroes: Paid testing

Fae Farm: Closed testing (delayed)

Fractured Online: Paid beta access

Fractured Veil: Back in closed development

Frozen Flame: Early access

Genfanad: Alpha

Ilysia: Beta one through July 30th

Inferna: Early access

Kurtzpel: Closed beta

Last Oasis: Early access (abandoned?)

Lost Skies: Closed testing

Monster Hunter Now: Closed beta

Monsters & Memories: Intermittent pre-alpha

Mortal Exodus: Closed testing

Multiverse: Returned to closed testing

Nightingale: Meep

Noah’s Heart: Beta

Odd Giants: Alpha

Outlaws of the Old West: Early access

Palia: Closed alpha, closed beta starts August 2nd, open beta on August 10th

Pantheon: Intermittent backer alpha

Past Fate: Open alpha weekend through July 31st

Path of Exile 2: Beta June 2024

Pax Dei: Closed alpha

Perfect New World: Closed beta

Pow Vista: Open beta (mobile)

Project F4E: Closed testing

Project Genom: Closed alpha (servers offline, abandoned?)

Project Gorgon: Early access beta

Project Loki: Closed beta

Project ST: Open test weekend through July 24th

Prosperous Universe: Early access

Return Alive: Closed beta

Reign of Guilds: Intermittent open beta

SamuTale: Closed alpha

Seed: Alpha (drama, crypto link and weird comms blockout?)

Shadow’s Kiss: Early access (but read this first)

Ship of Heroes: Beta testing

Skull and Bones: Closed alpha

Spellcraft: Alpha

Star Citizen: Backer alpha

Starbase: Early access open alpha

Tarisland: Beta

Throne & Liberty: Korean closed beta

Valheim: Early access

V Rising: Early access

Valiance Online: Closed beta

The Wagadu Chronicles: Alpha two

Warcraft Arclight Rumble: Closed alpha

Waven: Early access on August 16th

Wayfinder: Early access on August 15th

We welcome additions and corrections to this list; send your info our way via tips!

Yes, MMO gamers, you too can perform the unpaid quality-control work otherwise known as game testing! Check out Massively Overpowered’s Betawatch every week for a run-down of MMOs that are still on the road to launch, even if they appear to have set up a permanent residence in a shed called early access.