MMO Week in Review: Rise of the Angry Earth vs. River Hobbits

This edition of the MMO Week in Review is dedicated to that guy who got really mad at us a coupla years back when we didn’t give our annual Most Anticipated MMORPG award to Starfield. I hope he’s having himself a real good time right now!

Anyway, some actual MMO things happened this week: New World put a name and a date on its tentpole fall expansion (Rise of the Angry Earth, October 3rd), Lord of the Rings Online pushed out Update 37 and its adorable River Hobbits, and we got the gloomy news that Gloria Victis is sunsetting on Halloween.

