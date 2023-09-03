MMO Week in Review: Rise of the Angry Earth vs. River Hobbits

By
Bree Royce
-
    
0

This edition of the MMO Week in Review is dedicated to that guy who got really mad at us a coupla years back when we didn’t give our annual Most Anticipated MMORPG award to Starfield. I hope he’s having himself a real good time right now!

Anyway, some actual MMO things happened this week: New World put a name and a date on its tentpole fall expansion (Rise of the Angry Earth, October 3rd), Lord of the Rings Online pushed out Update 37 and its adorable River Hobbits, and we got the gloomy news that Gloria Victis is sunsetting on Halloween.

Read on to catch up with the very best of this week’s MMO news and opinions today as every Sunday (since 2010!) in Massively Overpowered’s Week in Review!

THIS WEEK’S TOP STORIES

THIS WEEK’S CASTS & STREAMS

Every week, get caught up on the MMO genre’s latest news and Massively OP’s best content in our MMO Week in Review! Want more roundups of content? Try Friday’s Betawatch for MMO testing highlights, Saturday’s Make My MMO for MMO crowdfunding updates, and Sunday’s The MOP Up, which mops up all the bits of news we didn’t cover anywhere else.
