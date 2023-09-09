Diablo III’s Season 29 will bring one last new theme on September 15 before de facto maintenance mode

The seasonal model that’s powered Diablo III for a very long time now is winding down, though fans should try and take heart that it’s not ending wholesale. Blizzard’s Season 29 preview post confirms that this new season scheduled for September 15th will be the final new theme on offer, after which point season themes will be re-running.

The studio offers a broad-strokes look forward to life after Season 29, with Season 30 bringing back the Rites of Sanctuary theme as a permanent fixture across all modes, as well as gameplay balances and bug fixes. After Season 30, themes and features from previous seasons will come back roughly every three months, but don’t expect anything new.

As for Season 29, that brings the Visions of Enmity theme, which opens diabolical fissures around the game world that grant players “dangerous memories from your past, and even more dangerous emissaries of Hell to slaughter” when they’re entered. Season 29 will otherwise offer up the usual goodies like new cosmetics, journey rewards, Haedric’s Gift items, and several balance changes. It’s all spelled out in the patch notes, just know that this is the last new seasonal anything for the ARPG as far as themes go.

Activision-Blizzard is considered a controversial gaming company owing to a long string of scandals, including the Blitzchung boycott, mass layoffs, labor disputes, pay disparities, sexual harassment and discrimination lawsuits, federal settlements, executive misconduct, pipeline issues, messy financials, declining titles, failed partnerships, widespread illegal unionbusting, disastrous management, brain drain, bungled OW2 PvE, WoW Classic RMT, and the still-astonishing revelation that the CEO threatened to have his assistant murdered. As of 2023, the company is (theoretically) being acquired by Microsoft.
