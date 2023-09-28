Star Citizen begins dishing out CitizenCon tickets to buyers and introduces a new CM

Star Citizen’s big convention is just under a month away, and those who bought tickets to go to the event in-person are now seeing those roll out to associated emails. Much like other things out of CIG, the initial rollout wasn’t quite correct, as VIP ticket holders had an incorrect date showing on their initial ticket, but that has since been fixed. CIG also confirmed that ticket distribution will be a rolling affair, so those who haven’t gotten theirs yet can simply wait, or read a still-updating “pocket guide” for the event beforehand.

In other SC news, the game’s weekly event schedule post introduced a new community manager by the name of Lénaïc aka Nicou, a French fan who has years of personal in-game experience as well as prior CM experience for Larian Studios’ Baldur’s Gate 3. As for the rest of the post, it details the upcoming Inside Star Citizen video’s topic about mission making, repeats the mode schedule for Arena Commander, and confirms the start of the Jumptown global event today, September 28th.



Tickets for #CitizenCon2953 are starting to rollout! Ticket Delivery, VIP, and Digital Goodies Pack Info: https://t.co/ae5hYV9PlX pic.twitter.com/GF95DUfySi — Star Citizen 🔜 #CitizenCon2953 (@RobertsSpaceInd) September 27, 2023