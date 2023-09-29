Blizzard teases BlizzCon’s stage schedule ahead of today’s round of ticket sales

By
Eliot Lefebvre
If you really have an earth-shattering need to attend BlizzCon 2023 in person and have $299-$799 to drop on a ticket, you’re in luck; the convention is putting a third round of tickets up for purchase today starting at 3 p.m. EDT. To be clear, that’s $299 for a general admission ticket or $799 for the Portal Pass, which gets you an exclusive lounge along with early access perks. There is no mention of the lounge containing a portrait of a well-known comedian.

There is, however, mention of what the schedule will look like this year, with the main presentation accompanied by playable upcoming content for World of Warcraft, a number of competitive events, and the promise of a new hero for Overwatch 2 that will be on display. This isn’t a full schedule with panels yet, of course, so there are definitely still gaps where you might expect further news to appear; you’ll have to wait a bit longer for that. And of course, if you don’t have the money or desire for a live ticket, you can catch things streamed online.

Source: Official Site
