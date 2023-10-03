Diablo IV internal test build gets a 2.0 version designation, suggesting work on its first expansion

Are you ready to soar into the skies of wild presumptions and lofty assumptions? Then feast your eyes upon the latest scuttlebutt out of Diablo IV’s most recent technical alpha build, which has been hit with the version 2.0 designation and has thus kicked off all kinds of leaps in logic.

The new alpha build landed on the D4 internal test branch fenrisdev earlier this week with the 2.0.0ta.45667 name, which has ticked off lots of speculation about what’s coming next for the OARPG, including the suggestion that a 2.0 version of the game means this build is an expansion test, as prior patches are all part of 1.x. It’s obviously too soon to tell, but with BlizzCon on the horizon, it is also easy to take any nugget of information from Blizzard and read the tea leaves as a result.

Readers will recall that general manager Rod Fergusson confirmed plans for annual expansions and quarterly season for D4, while Season of the Malginant kicked off in July and Season of Blood is set for October 17th; whether this D4 2.0 is Season 3 or expansion pack one is anyone’s guess.