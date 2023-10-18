Genfanad dates closed beta testing of its card game combat revamp for October 20

Over the past couple of weeks, we’ve been chronicling Genfanad’s decision to revamp its combat model into a card game-based system known as the The Contest of Gimmicks (TCG, get it?). The decision was first announced in August and further elaborated on with dev blogs, while developers took the MMORPG offline in September in order to apply the new feature, with plans to reopen to closed beta testing for Kickstarter backers and Patreon donors.

Developer Rose-Tinted Games has now confirmed a date for this closed beta test, which will be Friday, October 20th. Interested players can add their names into a beta signup channel on the game’s official Discord, though the studio calls this beta test a “tech demo” more than a full game, with multiple progression wipes, multiple resets, and rapid iteration in response to player feedback, all within a limited map with no non-combat skills.

Test length isn’t being elaborated on right now, but Rose-Tinted has put out a new trailer heralding the combat model and a press release targets a launch window for the end of this year.

