Sea of Thieves Season 10 adds guilds and combat updates now, readies new voyage and PvE mode later

After a multi-month delay, there’s finally a new season to play in Sea of Thieves. Season 10 has officially launched today, bringing with it some new features now, another new feature in November, and the private PvE mode by the end of the year.

The Season 10 launch is headlined by the new guilds function that lets captain players form guilds for other captains and regular players to join for an exclusive slate of rewards, along with combat updates that seek to improve hit registration and remove some combat cheese points, several quality-of-life updates, and the usual season pass shenanigans.

The month of November is when players can look forward to the arrival of Skull of Siren Song voyages, a competitive voyage type that will pit crews against one another in a race to retrieve a rare artifact first. Then in December, the Safer Seas PvE mode will launch, which will strip away the vast majority of the sandbox’s new and existing features as well as reduce the rate at which players earn gold and reputation. What fun.

The new season’s patch notes offer up all of the salient details players could want out of the current slate of updates, while the trailer below is full of the expected sizzle.

