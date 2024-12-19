EverQuest Online Adventures rogue server Sandstorm celebrates Christmas

Are you ready for some classic low-poly holiday cheer? Then you’re in luck because the EverQuest Online Adventures rogue server Sandstorm has kicked off its holiday event last weekend with lots of Christmastime MMORPG content to take on to help a terrifying group of folks as pictured above.

“The Skyrgamur company of 17 needs your help with the party preparations. There is so much to do and there are only a few weeks left until Christmas. Will you be there to help them? Will you have time to help Gattapefur, Stufur, Huroaskellir and all their companions? Without your help, it is not certain that the big Christmas party can take place!”

Players can aid this gaggle of Christmas horrors by taking on a new meta quest, 10 daily quests, a related raid, and even a named monster fight out in the open world. A video showing off just what this holiday event has to offer can be seen below. Recent patches have also made adjustments to desert biome loot tables, added some more quests, increased the level cap to 49, and issued a host of various bug fixes.

