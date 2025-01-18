Pantheon Rise of the Fallen discusses adding lore, overworld maps, and new gear in video snippets

Pantheon: Rise of the Fallen isn’t a completely fleshed out game, so it would stand to reason that the MMORPG’s early access would layer on more things as development progresses. But just what are the plans for what’s next in the game? Fans are getting some general ideas thanks to some video snippets with creative director Chris “Joppa” Perkins.

The game’s Twitter feed has been dropping several brief videos that highlight what’s coming up to the MMO. Perkins promises that the game will have more story and quests as the year presses on, confirms that more items are being added that have distinct designs and impactful stats, and also notes that overland maps will be added with a fog of war system that clears map areas when certain points of interest are found, even though he claims that players are enjoying being “forced to learn this world.”

As for the game’s latest major patch, that ramps up combat power against slightly lower-level mobs, adds a light source equipment slot (now you can hold a shield and a torch), introduces some new solo and small group content for levels 15-20 in Avendyr’s Pass, updates a few enemy area loot tables, and applies several tweaks to a number of crafting professions.