Guild Wars 2’s lunar new year festival will revivify next week, following Friday’s balance patch preview

When Lunar New Year didn’t launch in Guild Wars 2 yesterday, you probably did what we did and assumed it would launch next Tuesday, closer to the actual date. And that’s exactly what’s happening, as a tweet from ArenaNet this afternoon made clear.

“Things are ramping up in Divinity’s Reach with games, fireworks, and new rewards to celebrate The Lunar New Year!” the studio said. “The Year of the Snake means charming rewards await starting Jan. 28 until February 18!”

This release of the event will mark the game’s 11th ever LNY – and the first celebrating the year of the snake. Traditionally, the event decks out Divinity’s Reach with minigames and decorations and adds cheevos and new rewards to make it worth your while to return. We’ll find out exactly what we’re getting next week, but we’ll be disappointed if there isn’t a bunch of snake-related stuff on offer! Snake glider or bust!

As readers will recall, Guild Wars 2’s cadence was knocked a little bit off kilter last week when ArenaNet announced that it was moving the planned balance patch from January to February; a preview stream for that content is expected on Friday. At least the LNY event will make it out with time to spare.