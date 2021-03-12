Betawatch: The Burning Crusade Classic may be entering beta this month

It might be time to beta test World of Warcraft: The Burning Crusade! You know, again. See, there’s a rumor that the next update to the game’s classic servers will be in beta testing this month, and while it’s not certain it sure is plausible. Who wants to beta test an expansion that came out years ago? Everything old is new again.
Further beta news coming out of the booth:
- Titan Reach is now officially in early access with a rather substantial price tag for joining in. Let’s see how that one turns out.
- The latest Atlas Q&A acknowledges a lot of issues. It doesn’t really offer many details about how those issues will be solved, but it acknowledges them.
- Need another survival sandbox in your wheelhouse? Dysterra has its first alpha coming up very soon to give you just that on March 18th.
- Last but not least, the latest trailer from Blade & Soul 2 shows off a cooperative horde mode. Team up and cut things down!
There, we’ve done it, we frontloaded the more depressing parts this time and now we ended on more invigorating beta news! Hooray, it’s a minor miracle. Maybe there are some more fun miracles down in the list of games in testing just below. As always, if something is missing from the list or skipped phases without us noticing, you can let us know in the comments.
As always, we consider an MMO to be in open testing if it features free, public signups and will server wipe prior to launch. An MMO is marked in closed testing if it’s running a private test phase that cannot freely be accessed by the general public; it’s usually under NDA as well. Early access and crowdfunded MMOs whose tests we deem legitimate will be included. So-called “open beta” soft-launch MMOs with cash shops, no sign of launch in the west, or limited interest for our readers will not be listed; we also do not list expansions, with occasional exceptions.
AdventureQuest 3D: Open beta
Arcfall: Pre-alpha
Ashes of Creation: Alpha one
Blankos Block Party: Open beta
Bless Unleashed (PC): Closed beta
Book of Travels: Closed beta
Camelot Unchained: Closed beta one
Children of Ur: Open alpha, further development merged with Eleven
Chronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again
City of Titans: Alpha
Craftopia: Early access
Crowfall: Closed beta
Dauntless: Open beta
Dark and Light: Early access
Dual Universe: Paid beta
ECO: Early access
Eleven: Closed alpha
Elyon: Korean beta (fka Ascent Infinite Realm)
Fractured: Alpha
Frozen Flame: Closed beta
Gloria Victis: Beta (early access) on Steam
Inferna: Early access
Kurtzpel: Closed beta
Line of Defense: Early access, removed from Steam
Magic: Legends: Beta testing in 2021
Mortal Online 2: Closed alpha
Naica: Open beta
New World: Closed testing, launch planned for 2021
Occupy White Walls: Early access
Osiris: New Dawn: Open beta
Outlaws of the Old West: Early access
Pantheon: Backer pre-alpha
Pathfinder Online: Subscription “early enrollment”
Population Zero: Early access
Project Genom: Closed alpha, servers offline for restructuring with SpatialOS
Project Gorgon: Early access beta
Prosperous Universe: Early access
Saga of Lucimia: Closed alpha
SamuTale: Closed alpha
Ship of Heroes: Alpha
Star Citizen: Backer alpha
Temtem: Early access
The Black Death: Early access alpha
The Cycle: Alpha, weekly test cycle
The Repopulation: Early access alpha
Valiance Online: Alpha
Wild Terra 2: Early access
Zenith: Pre-alpha
