Final Fantasy XIV’s Naoki Yoshida talks about the importance of consoles and story fatigue in new interview

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker is bringing an end to the story of Hydaelyn and Zodiark, the central narrative that’s run through the game from relaunch until now. (This would be why the title is Endwalker and not Spinning-our-wheels-walker.) Why end it now? In a new interview on Gamesradar, producer and director Naoki Yoshida likens it to dealing with a long-running television show and the potential for fatigue to set in with an overlong narrative:

To put it simply, if we take an example of a TV drama, if we’re just dragging out the story and people don’t want to watch it, then, of course, that’s not going to do us any good. Maybe for example, we get up to the fourth season. But then, okay, we decide to continue the fun until the sixth season or the eighth season maybe, and people would be really sick of it, you know? They really wouldn’t be able to stand it anymore. So, there was kind of a sense that we shouldn’t really drag this on for no reason at all. Because it really would be too much for the viewers to take.