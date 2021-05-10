Final Fantasy XIV’s Naoki Yoshida talks blacklists, friend lists, and Island Sanctuaries

So you meet some people in a random group in Final Fantasy XIV whom you never want to see ever again, and you blacklist them. But they still show up in a group with you. Shouldn’t the game’s matchmaking system take that into account? According to a recent interview on MMORPG.com with the game’s producer and director, Naoki Yoshida, it does; the key element is just that the matchmaking process needs to stay fairly simple to improve overall functionality speed. Changing it too severely would impact everyone’s matchmaking.

