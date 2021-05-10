Final Fantasy XIV’s Naoki Yoshida talks blacklists, friend lists, and Island Sanctuaries

So you meet some people in a random group in Final Fantasy XIV whom you never want to see ever again, and you blacklist them. But they still show up in a group with you. Shouldn’t the game’s matchmaking system take that into account? According to a recent interview on MMORPG.com with the game’s producer and director, Naoki Yoshida, it does; the key element is just that the matchmaking process needs to stay fairly simple to improve overall functionality speed. Changing it too severely would impact everyone’s matchmaking.Check out the full interview for more bits and pieces from the man in charge.
Source: MMORPG.com
