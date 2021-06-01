Final Fantasy XIV reveals patch 5.55’s new items and goes on sale

Patch 5.55 for Final Fantasy XIV has been out for just about a week now, and that means players have had a chance to get a sense of what’s in the patch by this point. (Relic weapons, for one thing.) Still, just in case you had been waiting on it, the official site has updated the patch notes with all of the new recipes and items available to players in this particular patch, ensuring that everyone who had been waiting on just such a reveal can now peruse the list in its entirety.

