A new slew of World of Warcraft interviews touches on the future of Sylvanas and lack of story planning

Good news, World of Warcraft fans! If you thought you were going to be done with Sylvanas after the next patch arriving tomorrow, well… you won’t be. Actually, you probably already suspected that, but a new interview roundup on MMO Champion includes game director Ion Hazzikostas noting that he looks forward to the community dissecting what happens with Sylvanas after the raid is over. That implies pretty clearly there is an after. It also includes this absolute gem of a statement from Hazzikostas:
We had the sense that players would be contending with Sylvanas for a while now, that they would be delving into and learning more about the nature of the Maw, and the Jailer’s power in this first major content update. But, the specific details of the twists and turns the story is going to take, who the bosses in the raid are, even some of the major narrative moments that we’re going to see play out in the coming weeks are things that came together at the end of last year, and the beginning of this year.
That screaming sound you hear is every video game narrative department.
Other highlights from the interview include Hazzikostas stating that the problems with Torghast were not possible to be discovered in beta, an interview with narrative designer Steve Danuser and encounter designer Morgan Day in which it’s claimed that the long delay on the patch was all about providing an appropriate level of quality, and confirmation that you should be unlocking flight easily in the second post-patch week if you’ve been keeping up with Shadowlands story content otherwise. Check out the full roundup here.
Like lore ever mattered in this game… Just make a cool CGI video showing random fight between random NPCs of both factions, throw more dungeons at people and do that faster, with more loot to grind through those dungeons or through arenas and BGs and that’s all that most WoW players need.
Even most of RP players on Moonguard don’t care about any lore, they create their own stories not dependent on any NPCs or factions, especially people who are into specific kind of RP which involves various kinks.
I think we could have all guessed that the story/narrative elements are jammed in to fit with design. That’s fine and all, just stop talking up the story elements if you’re just going to admit that they’re functionally an afterthought and not something that is a part of the design of upcoming content patches.
This video is getting a lot of use, but I feel like the design team is on the right and everyone that actually cares about story/lore is on the left – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=evthRoKoE1o
In the past I’ve really avoided the “get rid of [insert developer here]” mentality, but.. it’s time. Time for Ion to go. He is way out of touch. To say that none of Torghast’s obvious flaws were predictable is nonsense. That entire dev team was given mountains of feedback from beta players, which they ignored.
Every single criticism is answered with “Well, our game design philosophy is…” Uhhh, no one cares about your game design philosophy, Carol. The players aren’t happy.
Just the dumbest fucking story and I don’t even care about mmo stories. It’s like if George RR Martin was the senior writer for blizzard…
The problem is being agile enough to make changes in an ongoing narrative as things develop?
Are Hollywood reshoots also harbingers of disaster? XD
I’ve seen some news outlets try to spin it that way, yes. “Troubled production schedules last minute reshoots – is the franchise doomed?” My limited understanding though is that “reshoots” can mean almost anything. Clear down to “Yeah, we need to redo this shot because the lighting is kind of murky.” Or because the narrative flow works better if the character looks down at a text message on their phone rather than an dialogue exposition, or whatever. Reshoots can mean problems… except for all the times they don’t.
Considering how movie productions storyboard everything before filming, it’s usually accurate that reshoots means problems with the story.
Precisely. XD This felt like another case of that. Saying something’s a disaster because of something that could be a problem but could much more easily be completely benign.
To use a classic English summation: The Absolute State of this.
Mmm, I’m not so sure about that. Time and time again a great amount of players point out flaws in their design before an expansion’s launch only to be summarily ignored with the expansion pushed out regardless.
And not having the foresight to realize that an all-or-nothing success design for such a long experience would irk players speaks to how little time and thought was put into Torghast. Even with the expansion’s delay, it’s stuff like this that screamed that it needed even more time.
Torghast would be fun if they embraced the power fantasy of the design where players get a big variety of wacky, game-changing powers to play with. It’s felt so watered down of an experience thanks to an uneven and poorly designed power progression. 9.1’s changes at least sound like somewhat of a step towards rectifying Torghast’s issues.
As for the ongoing Sylvanas storyline, Blizzard has managed to make it so god-damned tiresome. I’m not getting my hopes up for whatever the “big” story reveal will be. I’m preparing to be even further annoyed.
It’s even worse than the description from the article – Ion basically says that the problems couldn’t be discovered in the beta was due to players not having the “specific goals in mind that come in a live environment.”
What this says to me is that despite the verbal and written feedback from players during the beta that correctly identified issues that would come up if the system went live as it was presented in the beta…that they may not have paid much attention to that, and instead looked at their beloved metrics.
Which…well, it’s kind of a “duh” moment that the metrics in beta wouldn’t show the problems. Players in a beta environment are going to approach some things different than a live environment, so some metrics are going to be different. But that doesn’t prevent players from being able to notice what and where the issues are as a whole and identify them to at least some degree before the system ever goes live.
Beta players checked out Torghast, and then plenty applied their brains and thought “What happens if this system I just checked out goes live and I have to play it for months?” and gave feedback based on that…
And it sure sounds like Ion and crew ignored that in favor of designing by metric and spreadsheet again
That makes sense. The disconnect, I mean. Players on a test server will give different data than Live – they’re there because they *want* to help find bugs. So yeah, X Dungeon is a nearly unplayable mess but the Test Server completion rate is still really high. Well, duh, it’s because these are the kinds of players who will slog through regardless so they can *give better feedback.* Plus others who want to make spoiler / lore videos before anyone else, and whatever. The incentive to complete is higher than people just “playing for fun.”
If I’m on a Test Server it’s specifically because I want to break things so that they can be un-broken for the live release. If I’m just playing “for fun,” and hit a game-stopping bug… well, I’m just going to throw up my hands and go do something else. It’s not getting fixed tonight, and my experience with MMO support at this point is that they’ll start with “don’t use your CD drive as a cupholder” level troubleshooting and not even pretend to pay attention to bug reports until you’ve basically fought with them for a couple weeks. And that’s not even counting PWE, who responds to tickets with the equivalent of “I dunno. Make a forum post and see if other users can fix it for you, we don’t care.”
I played through torghast twice and found all the problems they highlighted. Clearly nobody plays their own game over there.
Well that’s as close to what happened to the story progression in WoD as it gets, they know from back then they can get away with… not everything surely, not anymore, but… a lot
It’s standard “practice” when the writing relies on mystery-boxes narration but did he imply somehow that what transpires next is yet to be decided as well?
Jesus Christ, someone contain that game director already.
Everybody has a boss.
World of Warcraft lore is flimsy at best, but figuring out the narrative patch by patch sounds really bad. This means they actually have no clue what will happen in 9.2 as of yet…
*facepalm*
*insane cackle*
Too “funny”.
No wonder the WoW stories seem like terribly glued pieces that barely fit together in any sensible way.
Is it sad that I still like the game itself? :(
I’d absolutely hate for it to happen as I love what she’s doing in FFXIV, but if WoW was serious about fixing their narrative, they’d so whatever it took to hire Ishikawa from FFXIV.
They need someone truly impressive to come in and fix it.
They can’t fix the lore. They have to either make WoW 2 or another MMORPG. WoW2 should be something set in Pre-Sundering Kalimdor and really hire people to make the game fun and the lore intriguing, but none of these things will happen, so don’t hold your breath.