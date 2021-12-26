The MOP Up: Fantasy Life Online returns to mobile

After being shut down in Japan, Fantasy Life Online is getting a second shot at redemption via a global rollout. The adorable pastel-colored online RPG can be downloaded on both iOS and Android platforms.

“Later this week we’ll deploy a small update which includes a fix to a map conversion issue in Standard league,” Path of Exile said. “As a result, the map conversion functionality in map stash tabs has been changed.”

Wolcen reported that its next big patch is coming soon after some delays. It’ll add the War Table, which will serve as a hub for four new end-game activities.

Bungie posted a lengthy Twitter thread going back through 30 years of the studio’s gaming history.

Albion Online’s December 20th patch made some changes to Crystal Spider spawns, holy staves, and swords.

Ubisoft is seeing a “great exodus” of staff partially due to a scandalous working environment.

Military shooter Enlisted added an armor train escort mode at the height of World War II battles near Berlin.

“That idiot is me.” Check out GrandChase’s new character, Cindy:

EVE Online wraps up the year with this video update:

