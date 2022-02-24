Enter to win a Guild Wars 2 Ultimate Collection, headset, mouse, and art print in our End of Dragons sweepstakes!

a Unique End of Dragons concept art, glass print (they’ve made only 20, and each one is different, so the one you get may not look like the photo below)

a HyperX Cloud II Guild Wars 2-branded headset

a HyperX Pulsefire Haste gaming mouse

and of course, a code for the Guild Wars 2 Ultimate Collection (this is the $99.99 bundle that includes a bunch of cosmetics, character slot, and 4000 gems, in addition to Heart of Thorns, Path of Fire, and End of Dragons itself).

In celebration of the impending launch of Guild Wars 2’s End of Dragons next week, ArenaNet has kindly granted MassivelyOP an epic prize pack to raffle for our readers! No, it doesn’t have a year’s supply of Butterfingers like ArenaNet’s Dragon Legacy giveaway , but it’s got some sweet loot all the same. This giveaway includes:

Please note that this giveaway is open only to gamers in the United States due to shipping and sweepstakes restrictions. Read on for more!

For this giveaway, we’ll be using Rafflecopter to count the entries for us. You can earn entries in the giveaway by completing different steps in Rafflecopter; the question field is mandatory, but the other steps are optional and result in more entries. Rafflecopter uses javascript, so you’ll need to enable it to see the entry widget below:

One winner selected at random from the total of entries submitted to Rafflecopter will be contacted via email by Massively Overpowered to receive the physical prize and digital code as outlined above. Entrants are subject to our official contest and giveaway rules; cheaters will be disqualified. Entries will be accepted until the giveaway’s end on Monday, February 28th, 2022, at 12:00 a.m. EST (midnight Sunday night). We’ll draw and contact the winners by the afternoon of February 28th, so make sure you’ve submitted a working email address in Rafflecopter.

Once contacted, the winner must transmit name and shipping information to MassivelyOP so that we can send you the physical prize. (Also, you’re going to want that key ASAP, right?) If we receive no response after three calendar days, we’ll contact the next winner in the list until contact is made and the prizes are successfully dispatched.

Good luck and have fun everyone!