Lost Ark teases the Glaivier and Destroyer advanced classes, might hold back some spring raid content

Amazon and Smilegate dished out more details for its roadmap entry for Lost Ark last night, telling players the studios want to “keep the near future focused on horizontal content and giving players clear paths for progression without feeling like they need to pay.”

To that end, the April update will include the Glaivier martial artist advanced class, who “slices and dices her way through the battlefield, weaving together attacks with her spear and glaive” using the Focus and Flurry skill sets. Endgame players can also expect the mysterious tech-centric South Vern continent, along with quality-of-life improvements for everyone.

May will bring the Destroyer warrior advanced class and trial guardian challenge raids, but the studios say they may wind up delaying Valtan’s Legion raid and Deskaluda guardian raid if it creates too much pressure on the endgame.

“We’ll continue to evaluate data and listen to player feedback, and share summer roadmap content after April & May are wrapped up,” Amazon and Smilegate conclude.

Glaivier: Practicing an artistic and deadly form of martial arts, the Glaivier slices and dices her way through the battlefield, weaving together attacks with her spear and glaive. The Glaivier has two distinct skill sets which can be swapped between— Focus and Flurry— with each stance and skill set represented by one of her two weapons. The shorter spear is used to unleash a furious barrage in the Flurry stance, while the longer glaive harnesses Focus stance for gracefully lethal strikes and sweeping attacks. While certain builds may focus your attention onto one of these weapons, an effective Glaivier can maximize their potential by creating balance between the two stances, building up energy in one stance which grants an impactful stat-boost when swapping to the other. The Glaivier will join the Wardancer, Soulfist, Striker, and Scrapper as the fifth Martial Artist Advanced Class. Destroyer: We’ve talked about the cataclysmic impact that Warriors have on the battlefield, but nothing embodies this better than the hammer-wielding Destroyer. Armed with a variety of skills centered around charging into the heart of the fray, their hammer attacks are so catastrophically crushing that Destroyers can bend gravity to their will— slowing, launching, pushing and pulling enemies— whatever it takes to utterly, beyond a shadow of a doubt, destroy them. The Destroyer will join the Berserker, Paladin, and Gunlancer as the fourth Warrior Advanced Class.