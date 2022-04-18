Naoki Yoshida updates players again on Final Fantasy XIV’s lottery botch and assures players that houses will be distributed properly

By
Eliot Lefebvre
-
    
2
Oliphants.

It hasn’t been all that long since Final Fantasy XIV’s producer and director Naoki Yoshida addressed the playerbase regarding issues that had hit its first housing lottery, but another update is now available on the issue. The short version is that it looks like the lottery servers worked correctly, but the results were not properly communicated between the systems rolling the metaphorical dice and the actual housing plots, leading to the whole thing collapsing in several places. Not every place, since several people did successfully get plots, and players who already accepted their plots will not have to worry about having them rescinded.

Other players who had been entrants in lotteries where the results were not properly communicated, meanwhile, can rest assured that the team is working to restore the correct results for everyone and expects the overall process to take something on the order of four to six business days (assuming all the fixes work correctly). That’s cold comfort to the people who got left out when the housing lottery was pulled on Saturday and ran into issues, but you can at least take heart in the idea that if your lot was denied due to a bug, you’ll get the house you won and there will be no more lotteries until the fixes are confirmed and the errors are cleared up.

Source: Official Site
