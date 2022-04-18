Naoki Yoshida updates players again on Final Fantasy XIV’s lottery botch and assures players that houses will be distributed properly

It hasn’t been all that long since Final Fantasy XIV’s producer and director Naoki Yoshida addressed the playerbase regarding issues that had hit its first housing lottery, but another update is now available on the issue. The short version is that it looks like the lottery servers worked correctly, but the results were not properly communicated between the systems rolling the metaphorical dice and the actual housing plots, leading to the whole thing collapsing in several places. Not every place, since several people did successfully get plots, and players who already accepted their plots will not have to worry about having them rescinded.

