Ethyrial: Echoes of Yore heads to Kickstarter with an ask just above $63,000 and an open test running concurrently

We’ve been keeping our eyes on Ethyrial: Echoes of Yore for a while now, as it’s the latest in a long line of games advertising itself as a throwback indie sandbox using modern design tools, in the vein of RuneScape, Ultima Online, and Tibia Online. You’re familiar with the pedigree, and if that sounds like the sort of thing you want to throw down some money to support, you can do so with the game’s currently running Kickstarter.

The asking price for this particular campaign is only a bit over $63,000 (converted from Euros), which is an astonishingly low ask for an MMO; you may recall that the game disclosed in January that Kickstarter was its first step in securing funding with a projected launch of April 2023. (The developers do have stretch goals that lead up to $475k in funding, though, so they seem to have plans for more.) You can currently get into the game’s playtest on Steam simply by wishlisting the title and opting in, so the process is easy if you want to see what the game feels like right now. (Although you should perhaps remember that there are pitfalls when donating to MMO Kickstarters.)