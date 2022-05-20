EverQuest II invites players to test the newest incarnation of Tinkerfest

How do you feel about tinkering? If your answer is “ambivalent to negative,” you may want to just move on; EverQuest II is trying out some additions to its Tinkerfest event, and well, those additions involve tinkering. But if you have positive feelings about tinkering, this will be great news, and you should immediately make your way to the game’s test server to tinker with the tinkering that the developers have done to Tinkerfest. Tinker, tinker, tinker.

