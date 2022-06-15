Path of Exile outlines the changes coming to the game with patch 3.18.1

The bright side of Path of Exile patches that are meant to address a number of quality-of-life issues with a given build is that the developers just look into fixing every issue they possibly can with a given patch. Thorned Vines is dealing too much damage to people using travel skills while vined? Lower that. There’s a bug with bows not showing up correctly from the magic weapon vendor? Fix that. It means that a whole lot of issues get fixed and improved in short order. The down side, however, is that for people looking for a single narrative throughline for the patch, it’s somewhat more difficult to parse.
Yes, that’s primarily an issue for those of us writing about patch 3.18.1, but it’s still real!That’s something everyone can enjoy. (Except for the minotaur, we guess.)
Source: Official Site
Advertisement