Path of Exile outlines the changes coming to the game with patch 3.18.1

The bright side of Path of Exile patches that are meant to address a number of quality-of-life issues with a given build is that the developers just look into fixing every issue they possibly can with a given patch. Thorned Vines is dealing too much damage to people using travel skills while vined? Lower that. There’s a bug with bows not showing up correctly from the magic weapon vendor? Fix that. It means that a whole lot of issues get fixed and improved in short order. The down side, however, is that for people looking for a single narrative throughline for the patch, it’s somewhat more difficult to parse.

Yes, that’s primarily an issue for those of us writing about patch 3.18.1, but it’s still real!

