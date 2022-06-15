Path of Exile outlines the changes coming to the game with patch 3.18.1

The bright side of Path of Exile patches that are meant to address a number of quality-of-life issues with a given build is that the developers just look into fixing every issue they possibly can with a given patch. Thorned Vines is dealing too much damage to people using travel skills while vined? Lower that. There’s a bug with bows not showing up correctly from the magic weapon vendor? Fix that. It means that a whole lot of issues get fixed and improved in short order. The down side, however, is that for people looking for a single narrative throughline for the patch, it’s somewhat more difficult to parse.

For those of you who are focused on playing the game, though, this patch will almost certainly fix at least one or two balance issues that bothered you and/or fix a bug that had annoyed you along the way. Of course, there are comments annoyed at mechanics that haven’t been fixed or other balance changes players want to see… but hey, if Molten Minotaur’s Slam attack was ripping you apart before, now it deals 25% less damage. That’s something everyone can enjoy. (Except for the minotaur, we guess.)

