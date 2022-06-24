Betawatch: Temtem outlines its launch monetization plans

The Temtem launch window is still a few months away, but the team behind the game has been keeping up a steady stream of communication with its past week or so of development updates. Case in point, the latest update on exactly how the game’s monetization is going to work, along with the final archipelago for the game and its breeder route. These are good things to know ahead of time.
Other beta news is also available; let’s see what it has to offer:
- New World is testing musical instruments now that the developers have realized people want to actually immerse themselves in the environment. Anyway, here’s Creep by Radiohead.
- Last Oasis is getting rid of the burn mechanic, meaning that map destruction is less of a thing in the game’s next season. Good news for anyone who wants fewer burns!
- Nightingale really wants you to believe in its whole realm-building card system. It’s not finished or anything, but you should still believe in it.
- Last but not least? Valheim. Giant ticks. Bodylande. What else could you ask for? Lots of things, probably, but this is what you’re getting.
So that’s the beta news for this week, and if you’d like to debate over whether or not the titles that got highlighted are sufficiently MMO for your tastes, please do so anywhere but here. If you’d like to share your experiences in current betas, let us know something we missed, or just generally comment on this week’s stories, please feel free to do so in the comments! We’re on-board for that. Anyway, here’s Wonderwall.
As always, we consider an MMO to be in open testing if it features free, public signups and will server wipe prior to launch. An MMO is marked in closed testing if it’s running a private test phase that cannot freely be accessed by the general public; it’s usually under NDA as well. Early access and crowdfunded MMOs whose tests we deem legitimate will be included. So-called “open beta” soft-launch MMOs with cash shops, no sign of launch in the west, or limited interest for our readers will not be listed, nor will games that are NFT/blockchain scams; we also do not list expansions, with occasional exceptions.
Arcfall: Pre-alpha
Ashes of Creation: Alpha one
Book of Travels: Early access
Camelot Unchained: Closed beta one
Children of Ur: Open alpha, further development merged with Eleven
Chronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again
Cinderstone Online: Closed Beta
City of Titans: Alpha
Corepunk: Closed alpha
Craftopia: Early access
The Cycle: Closed beta
Dark and Light: Early access
Darkbind: Closed beta
Dreamworld: Pre-alpha
Dual Universe: Paid beta
ECO: Early access
Eleven: Closed alpha
Embers Adrift: Backer beta
Enlisted: Beta
Fractured: Closed beta
Frozen Flame: Closed beta
Galahad 3093: Open beta
Genfanad: Alpha
Gloria Victis: Beta (early access) on Steam
Ilysia: Alpha two
Inferna: Early access
Kurtzpel: Closed beta
Line of Defense: Early access, removed from Steam
Noah’s Heart: Beta
Mad World: Alpha
Marvel Snap: Beta
Occupy White Walls: Early access
Osiris: New Dawn: Open beta
Outlaws of the Old West: Early access
Overwatch 2: Closed PvP beta
Pantheon: Backer pre-alpha
Project Genom: Closed alpha, servers offline for restructuring with SpatialOS
Project Gorgon: Early access beta
Prosperous Universe: Early access
Ravendawn: Alpha
Rise Online: Open alpha
SamuTale: Closed alpha
Ship of Heroes: Beta testing
Skydome: Closed beta
Star Citizen: Backer alpha
Starbase: Early access open alpha
Temtem: Early access, launching on September 6th
The Black Death: Early access alpha
The Cycle: Closed beta
The Repopulation: Early access alpha
The Wagadu Chronicles: Alpha testing
V Rising: Early access
Valiance Online: Closed beta
The Wagadu Chronicles: Alpha one
Wild Terra 2: Early access