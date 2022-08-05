Betawatch: Overwatch 2 wonders if you’d pay big money for skins

It’s been a quiet week on Lake Betawatch, even with as Overwatch 2 seeing how players feel about dropping large sums on character skins for the game – sums apparently randomized for the survey and not “not indicative of final pricing.” So that free-to-play changeover is going to work absolutely great, definitely, everything going good around here. At least you keep the skins you already had; that’s something.
Did other beta news feature such price bumps? Let’s take a look!
- Aero Tales has jumped into early access free-to-play on Steam, so everyone can play an anime free-to-play MMORPG but now it’s this one. Hey, it looks cute, at least.
- Who wants to break the world of Embers Adrift? Could it by you? You’ll have a chance to do so on August 13th if you’re so inclined.
- Profane wants you to name a crab. It has also summarized everything that the developers accomplished in the month of July, but crab names. (Crabby McCrabface.)
- So why did Riot’s as-yet-nameless MMORPG get such a low-key reveal? Greg Street explains that it’s still too early to really shout about it, apparently.
Nope, no big price bumps after all! And let’s see… list below is free for everyone to peruse and will remain so for pretty much as long as we do this feature! That’s neat. Why not let us know down in the comments if something skipped to a new test phase without us noticing? It’s a fair exchange.
Aero Tales Online: Early access
Arcfall: Pre-alpha
Age of Water: Beta
Ashes of Creation: Alpha one
Book of Travels: Early access
Camelot Unchained: Closed beta one
Children of Ur: Open alpha, further development merged with Eleven
Chronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again
Cinderstone Online: Closed Beta
City of Titans: Alpha
Corepunk: Closed alpha
Craftopia: Early access
The Cycle: Closed beta
Dark and Light: Early access
Darkbind: Closed beta
Dreamworld: Pre-alpha
Dual Universe: Paid beta
ECO: Early access
Eleven: Closed alpha
Embers Adrift: Backer beta
Enlisted: Beta
Fractured: Closed beta
Frozen Flame: Closed beta
Galahad 3093: Open beta
Genfanad: Alpha
Gloria Victis: Beta (early access) on Steam
Ilysia: Alpha two
Inferna: Early access
Kurtzpel: Closed beta
Last Oasis: Early access
Line of Defense: Early access, removed from Steam
Noah’s Heart: Beta
Mad World: Alpha
Marvel Snap: Beta
Osiris: New Dawn: Open beta
Outlaws of the Old West: Early access
Overwatch 2: Closed PvP beta
Palia: Closed alpha
Pantheon: Backer pre-alpha
Project Genom: Closed alpha, servers offline for restructuring with SpatialOS
Project Gorgon: Early access beta
Prosperous Universe: Early access
Ravendawn: Alpha
Rise Online: Open alpha
SamuTale: Closed alpha
Seed: Alpha
Ship of Heroes: Beta testing
Skydome: Closed beta
Star Citizen: Backer alpha
Starbase: Early access open alpha
Temtem: Early access, launching on September 6th
The Black Death: Early access alpha
The Cycle: Closed beta
The Repopulation: Early access alpha
V Rising: Early access
Valiance Online: Closed beta
The Wagadu Chronicles: Alpha one
Wild Terra 2: Early access