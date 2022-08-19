Final Fantasy XIV brings back The Rising for its ninth anniversary

If you had somehow missed that Critically Acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV™ is celebrating its ninth anniversary this year… well, you could be forgiven. The focus has been on patches, new content, and the ending of a very long story arc, not on the anniversary. But as the hour approaches for precisely that, the game is bringing The Rising back around once more starting on Saturday, August 27th and running through September 12th.

As always, the event itself will focus on the history of the game world, no doubt including a personal message from Naoki Yoshida and a few teases about what’s coming in the future of the game because, well… that’s how this game always handles its anniversary event. The big reward this year is getting your own personal wind-up Garlean emperor, although it remains to be seen if the minion will wave dismissively while walking away from you. If you can tear yourself away from the new patch, be sure to check out the anniversary festivities.