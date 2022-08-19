QuakeCon 2022: Fallout 76’s Expeditions The Pitt rolls out September 13

If you haven’t been keeping an eyeball on this summer’s QuakeCon offerings, you have missed out: Not only has Bethsoft offered up deets for Redfall and a new trailer for The Elder Scrolls Online, but last night it posted a date for the launch of Fallout 76’s expedition-centric The Pitt release as well.

“Revisit an industrial wasteland crippled by conflict and contamination in Fallout 76’s Expeditions: The Pitt, arriving as a free update to all players September 13. Leave the borders of Appalachia for the first time ever in Fallout 76 as you help a fledgling faction against an onslaught of Raiders, earn exciting new rewards and make a name for yourself in The Pitt,” Bethsoft says.

“For the first time since Fallout 3, players are invited to journey back to post-war Pittsburgh. Radiation and destruction have warped the once-great industrial city, with citizens mutating into vicious Trogs and a power struggle emerging between the blue-collar Union faction and the Fanatics, a power-hungry band of Raiders. Build an alliance with the Union and learn their background, earning new weapons and armor as you build a reputation with the Raider-besieged faction. You may want some extra hands (and firepower) on your journey, so gather some friends and gear up – it’s almost time for an Expedition!”